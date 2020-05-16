Rajasthan sees 91 fresh COVID-19 cases; total cases climb to 4,838

Rajasthan reported 91 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the infection tally in the state to 4,838, officials said.

Out of the 91 fresh cases, 48 are from the district jail of Jaipur, they said.

"A total of 91 fresh cases were reported on Saturday. A maximum of them, 55, is from Jaipur, including 48 from the district jail. Besides 21 cases were reported from Dungarpur, nine from Udaipur, two from Sirohi and one each from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu and Kota," an official said.

The total of number of coronavirus positive cases in the desert state has reached 4,838.

The state has so far recorded 125 deaths due to the disease.

The officials added that there are 1,941 active cases in the state and 2,772 people have recovered.