Rajasthan: Six families swap kidneys to save lives of six patients

In a heartwarming medical tale, six patients were given a new lease of life after their family members agreed to donate one of their kidneys to aid the other.

As per a TOI report, each patient had an organ donor, however, the organ was not found to be compatible with the patient. The families, thus, came to a unique conclusion -- to swap kidneys with each other and in turn give each patient a new lease of life.

Resident of Behror, Lalita Devi was not found to be a compatible donor for her son Nishant as their blood groups did not match.

Read | Organ donation: Government plans structural changes in the apex org to increase organ donation

Instead, Mainpuri (UP)’s Sarita Devi was found to be a suitable donor for Nishant and donated her kidney to him.

Sarita Devi was not found to be a compatible donor for her husband, Dinesh Yadav, as their blood groups did not match. So, Swaroop Kanwar of Didwana donated her kidney to Dinesh.

Likewise, Kanwar's son Mahipal Singh received a kidney from Sriganganagar’s Gauri Shankar. Shankar’s wife Rajni Sharma received a kidney from Munni Devi from Jhunjhunu.

Devi’s daughter Preeti Soni received a kidney from Ramesh Chand of Jaipur. And Chand’s patient Usha Shakya received a kidney from Lalita Devi.

The six-way kidney swap transplant was performed in a single day at a private hospital in Jaipur.

"If the donor is ready to give a kidney and there is no blood group match, then it is a very disappointing situation. In such a situation, patients are being treated through swap kidney donation. A swap kidney transplant can happen when there are many patients and donors," the head of the nephrology department at the hospital said.

The hospital said all the six transplant operations were done on May 8, 2023.

Four surgeons started operations at 8 am in 4 operation theatres, which lasted for about 12 hours and could be completed by 8 pm.

All the recipients and all the donors are doing well, the hospital said.