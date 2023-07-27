Rajasthan Staff Selection Board chairman resigns

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board chairman resigns

Sharma was appointed to the top post of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board after the then chairman B L Jadawat resigned in January 2021.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 27 2023, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 11:59 ist
Hari Prasad Sharma. Credit: X/@kalptaru108

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board chairman Hariprasad Sharma has said he has sent his resignation to the state government, which has given its consent in principle.

He said he sent his resignation on July 23.

"My term will end on October 7 and at present, eight recruitment examinations are proposed by the board. In such a situation, even if I had completed my tenure, I would have been able to complete only three recruitment examinations. Five other recruitment exams may get stuck," Sharma said on Wednesday.

He said if the responsibility is given to someone else, then the new chairman can complete all eight recruitment examinations in time.

Sharma was appointed to the top post of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board after the then chairman B L Jadawat resigned in January 2021.

Previously, Sharma held the post of Inspector General of police in Rajasthan.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajasthan

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

 