Rajasthan students introduced to Deccani style painting

The portrait of Adil Shahi of Bijapur, Golconda sultans and a rare portrait of Young Aurangzeb portrayed at Ahmadnagar was reproduced at the five-day Deccani Painting workshop held in Jaipur.

In an attempt to spread awareness about the Deccani style of paintings, one of the oldest forms that started vanishing 400 years ago, a workshop was organised for the students.

Around 16 students took part in the event organised at the Department of Design at Banasthali Vidyapith for the students of undergraduate for learning the ancient designs and its innovations from Deccani paintings.

For this unique workshop, experts from Karnataka's Kalburgi, which was once the capital of the Bahmani Empire, were invited to teach the technical process of making the miniature art of Deccan.

The focus was given to the costumes, form, line and composition.

Researcher of Indo-Islamic Art of North Karnataka and artist Rehaman Patel, an expert in creating miniature art form of Deccani paintings, said that the Deccan sultans took interest to spread this miniature art form during their rule and these can be found all over the world in many reputed museums.

"It's a great opportunity for the students of design that the university took keen interest to introduce this rich art form by conducting a workshop. Such workshops help give birth to the vanishing art. And the university made it possible through this workshop to the art which was vanished 400-years-ago," Rehaman told DH.

Another senior artist Subbayya Neela, an expert in creating a miniature art form, also guided the students on how to bring out the shade and light.

More workshops should be conducted to reintroduce such vanished art forms which played an important role in spreading a socio-cultural message through paintings.

The word Deccani derived from Deccan or Dakshina is a geographical term that refers to the plateau in south-central India that was ruled by Hindu kings when the first Muslim sultanates of India were established in Delhi.

Deccan sultanates that were established in Bijapur, Golconda, Ahmadnagar, Bidar and Berar, were known for their unique techniques of casting metal, carving stone, and painting.

Each respective capital was developed with the addition of citadels and tombs and a distinctive style of architecture evolved as well.

Speaking about this art, Rehaman said that even before we talk about Deccani paintings first we should go through the early wall paintings which can be seen in the Sufi tomb of Sayyid Shah Qhabulullah Husayni of Gulbarga.

The huge wall is decorated with geometrical forms and floral designs with natural pigments. Several small tombs located in the campus of Khwaja Bandenawaz.

“However, for several decades after Independence, Western art connoisseurs and dealers did manage to collect avidly in the Deccan. Indian institutions and individuals never really went out and collected, which is why, while we have a few important things, the A plus-plus category of Deccan art is abroad,” Rehaman added.