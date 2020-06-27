Locust: Rajasthan teams deputed to help in Haryana, UP

Rajasthan teams deputed to help in controlling locust swarm in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh: Centre

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2020, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 17:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

As crop-threatening locust swarm enters the outskirts of Delhi, the Union Agriculture Ministry on Saturday said more teams from Rajasthan have been deputed to help in the control operations being undertaken in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The locusts keep flying during day time and settle down only after dark in the evening. Ground control teams are constantly tracking them and will undertake major control operations once they settle down, it said, adding the control teams in Uttar Pradesh have been alerted in this regard.

The control operations are underway in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, it added.

"More control teams from Rajasthan have been moved to Haryana and UP to help in the locust control operations being carried out in these two states," the ministry said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

locust
locust attack
Rajasthan
Haryana
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

 