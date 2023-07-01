Rajasthan: Widow beaten up by women; stripped and hair cut off over alleged affair

A widow was beaten up and assaulted by a group of women after being tied to a tree in Rajasthan's Udaipur district over suspicion of having an illicit relationship, police said on Saturday.

The woman was also stripped and her hair was cut down by the group of about a dozen women.

The incident happened in the Devla area of the district falling under the Bekaria police station on June 29, but the matter came to light after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, they said.

"We have registered a case under sections of IT Act and other relevant sections of the IPC. Teams have been sent for the arrest of the accused. We will help the victim woman in all possible manner," Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhuwan Bhushan Yadav said.

According to the police, the victim works as a tailor and her husband died a year ago. She also has a five-year-old son.