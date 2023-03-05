Rajasthan: With elections in sight, Vasundhara Raje’s birthday, an opportunity for show of strength

With elections in sight, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s birthday has been an opportunity for the senior leader to display a show of strength. And yet, with the central BJP leadership unwilling to commit to either Raje or to the other warring factions, as they are cautiously dealing with the issue, all eyes of the state unit are on Delhi.

Raje’s show of strength at Salasar, which went on all day, started with prayers and offerings at the revered Hanuman temple, after which a public meeting was held, ending with a Faghotsav. The programme was attended by the BJP’s state in-charge Arun Singh, and reports suggest that apart from a crowd of over 80,000 people, as many as 12 MPs and 52 MLAs and 118 former MLAs were estimated to have been there. The crowds at the show were proof enough that Raje is still the biggest crowd puller the BJP Rajasthan has at this moment, said a state unit leader.

On Sunday, Raje told reporters that this is not a show of strength. “We’ve held this programme in the first week of March for three years now, there’s no show of strength, my family of supporters from around the state come to seek blessings at Salasar, that’s it,” Raje said.

Raje’s newest show of strength has come after a long round of wait-and-watch with BJP leaders at Delhi not willing to take a position. State leaders told DH that the message is that the party’s central command is not willing to give up her position nor lose her support base. A state MLA perceived to be close to Raje recounted her two-day March birthday celebrations in 2022.

“The first day saw an abundance of BJP leaders attending, but the second day was curiously a no-show. There was speculation the central leadership had sent out an underhand message that they were watching,” the leader said.

Since then, this year’s public display of acceptance, the leader said, shows that the BJP is keeping Raje as a prominent face due to the apprehension of her breaking away. Raje’s rehabilitation started at the party’s National Executive Meet last year in Hyderabad in June, where home minister Amit Shah giving her an opportunity to speak even after the original programme did not have her name. He described her as “Rajasthan ki poorv yashashvi mukhyamantri” – a phrase that Raje supporters love to use. Raje has since found space on party posters across the state.

For her part, Raje has also taken steps, opting for a hardliner approach to matters which has been on display luring last year’s communal violence at Karauli, when she said that the injustice meted out to people will not be forgotten. “Remember time does not stay the same,” Raje had said. On Saturday, she sent out a tweet about the Salasar event, where she said: “As a soldier of the organisation, I am moving forward with the torch of ideology under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of National President JP Nadda,” read Raje’s tweet.

मैं संगठन के सिपाही के रूप में प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी के मार्गदर्शन व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री जेपी नड्डा जी के नेतृत्व में विचारधारा की मशाल लेकर आगे बढ़ रहीं हूं। जो बालाजी की आस्था और जनता के आशीर्वाद का दीप जलाया है, वह किसी आंधी-तूफ़ान से बुझने वाला नहीं हैं। pic.twitter.com/rfyQwvkLCD — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 4, 2023

The party also has several hopefuls in the state – starting from state president Satish Poonia to Gajendar Sekhawat to Gulabchand Kataria, CP Joshi, Om Mathur, Arjun Meghwal, Prakash Chand, among others. It has not helped matters that several leaders have been seen bickering publicly, with prominent face-offs between Raje and Punia.

In addition to that, there has been a sustained buzz that there will be a change in the state leadership – of the state president and the sangathan mahamantri (curently Chandrasekhar).