Rajasthan: Woman, daughter die after jumping into pond

The incident occurred under the Phalsund police station area limits

PTI
PTI, Jaisalmer,
  • Nov 01 2022, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 01:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A married woman and her six-year-old daughter died after they allegedly jumped into a pond built on a farm in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, police said.

Station House Officer Bhanwarlal said Lakshmi (30) along with her daughter Kunjan (6) jumped into the pond leading to their death.

According to preliminary investigation, the woman was disturbed and was in depression due to some family dispute.

He said the post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday morning and the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Phalsund Community Health Centre.

Rajasthan
Jaisalmer
India News

