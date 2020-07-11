Rajasthan's revenue collection has dropped by 70% due to Covid-19 pandemic: CM Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government's revenue collection has dropped by 70 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday, alleging that despite repeated demands, the Centre has not announced grants and package for states.

He also said that it is important that "money is pumped and purchasing power of people is enhanced so that demand can be generated".

"In every video conference with the prime minister, I requested him to provide grants to states and package for them, but that demand was not addressed," Gehlot told a press conference.

The state government's borrowing capacity has been increased but the Centre should announce a package for all states, he said and alleged that the central government's economic policies are "wrong" .

The chief minister said that as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, "our revenue collection has dropped by 70 per cent".

"We have formed a committee to suggest measures for revival of economic activities," he said