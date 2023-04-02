Rajendra Rathore picked as Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Satish Poonia his deputy

The BJP on Sunday picked Rajendra Rathore as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and former state party chief Satish Poonia as his deputy.
The post of Leader of Opposition was lying vacant after Gulab Chand Kataria was appointed as the Assam governor in February this year.
Rathore, a seven-time MLA who currently represents Churu in the Assembly, was the Deputy Leader of Opposition.
The decisions were taken at a meeting of BJP MLAs and office-bearers at the state party headquarters here. The meeting was chaired by newly appointed state president C P Joshi.
Poonia, the MLA from Amber, headed the state unit of the party for more than three years. He was replaced by Chittorgarh MP C P Joshi a few days ago.
As soon as the announcements of new appointments were made by the party, supporters of Rathore and Poonia expressed their happiness and started raising slogans outside the party office.
The leaders were also congratulated by party MLAs and others.
The meeting was attended by the party's state in-charge Arun Singh and co-incharge Vijya Rahatkar.
