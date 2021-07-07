Rajiv Gandhi's statue catches fire in Ludhiana

PTI
PTI, Ludhiana,
  • Jul 07 2021, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 23:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi installed near the banks of Buddha Dariya here caught fire under mysterious circumstance, prompting police to launch investigation.

The incident took place in the Slem Tabri locality on Wednesday.

Police have started investigation into the matter and said if it is found that someone has committed mischief, he will not be spared. 

