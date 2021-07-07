Rajiv Gandhi's statue catches fire in Ludhiana

A statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi installed near the banks of Buddha Dariya here caught fire under mysterious circumstance, prompting police to launch investigation.
The incident took place in the Slem Tabri locality on Wednesday.
Police have started investigation into the matter and said if it is found that someone has committed mischief, he will not be spared.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet
Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle
RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?
A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies
Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend
'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again
Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday
Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero