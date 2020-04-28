Rajnath directs DPSUs, OFB to prepare contingency plans for resumption of operations post-lockdown

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday directed the Defence Public Sector Units (DPSUs) and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to prepare contingency plans for resumption of operations after the coronavirus lockdown is over.

According to a press release by the Defence Ministry, Singh on Tuesday reviewed the contribution as well as future plans of the DPSUs and the OFB, through a video conference, in fighting COVID-19.

"Raksha Mantri directed them to prepare contingency plans for resumption of operations after the lifting of lockdown to compensate for the lost working time to the extent possible and ramp up production," the release said.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected around 29,800 people and killed more than 900 people in the country till now.

Referring to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's plans to revive the economy post-lockdown, Singh said, according to the Defence Ministry, the DPSUs along with private defence industry could play a major role in the economic revival.

Singh appreciated the innovative skills displayed by the DPSUs in devising manufacture of new products to fight COVID-19 and also their assistance rendered to the local administration in several forms, the press release noted.

The ministry stated senior officials of the OFB, the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HALD), Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & amp; Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. (HSL) and Midhani Mishradhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) were presented in the video conference meeting.

"Several units of the OFB and the DPSUs, which are located in non-red zones, have already started operations. Almost all DPSUs have made contingency plans to ramp up production after the lockdown is lifted by drawing up plans to work in three shifts and extending the work days from five to six days a week," the ministry noted.

Work will be carried out by observing social distancing and other relevant health guidelines, the ministry stated.

During the video conference, the OFB has reported that there were no COVID-19 positive case in any of its 41 manufacturing locations, the ministry noted.