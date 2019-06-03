Rajnath meets soldiers at world’s highest battlefield

In his first trip as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, on Monday, flew to world’s most dangerous battlefield - Siachen Glacier - where he interacted with soldiers guarding the border beyond the heights of 12,000 feet.

He was also apprised about the anti-militancy operations in Kashmir during his day-long visit to the state.

In a series of tweets, Rajnath after visiting Siachen said, “I am proud of all Army personnel serving in Siachen who are leaving no stone unturned to defend our motherland. I am also proud of their parents who have sent their children to serve the nation by joining the Armed forces. I will personally send a thank you note to them.”

"Paid tributes to the martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives while serving in Siachen. More than 1100 soldiers have made supreme sacrifice defending the Siachen Glacier. The nation will always remain indebted to their service and sacrifice," read another tweet by Rajnath.

Paid tributes to the martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives while serving in Siachen. More than 1100 soldiers have made supreme sacrifice defending the Siachen Glacier. The nation will always remain indebted to their service and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/buWxgv6Nmg — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 3, 2019

He also paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Siachen War Memorial. “Paid tribute to the martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives while serving in Siachen. More than 1100 soldiers have made supreme sacrifice defending the Siachen Glacier. The nation will always remain indebted to their service and sacrifice," the Defence Minister said in another tweet.

He was accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh, and other senior officials from the Defence Ministry.

The Siachen Glacier in the Karakorum range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Sources said, during his day-long visit, Rajnath was given detailed and specific presentations at Army’s 14 Corps and 15 Corps relating to India’s preparedness to deal with any possible eventualities and misadventure by Pakistan and China.

“Top commanders of the Army briefed the Defence Minister about overall security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and apprised him about the anti-militancy operations in Kashmir,” they said.

While the 14 Corps guards the Line of Actual Control with China as well as the LoC with Pakistan, the Srinagar-based 15 Corp is mainly tasked with carrying out anti-militancy operations in the Kashmir valley.