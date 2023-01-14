Rajnath Singh inaugurates Shaurya Sthal in Uttarakhand

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Shaurya Sthal, a war memorial dedicated to martyred soldiers from Uttarakhand at Cheer Bagh here.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, the defence minister laid a wreath at the war memorial to pay tribute to the brave soldiers of the state martyred in the service of the nation.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay, who was instrumental in the launch of the project, Tehri MP Rajya Lakshmi Shah and Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi were also present on the occasion.

The war memorial consists of seven pillars on which the names of 1,400 martyrs from Uttarakhand have been carved.

Addressing the armed forces, veterans and war widows on the occasion of Veterans Day, Singh said the country's borders are safe and it can stand with pride today because of them.

"Your contribution to the country's socio-economic development is very big. We can stand with pride today because of you. Words are not enough to praise your valour," Singh said.

The defence minister said he does not want to talk about the steps taken by the government for their welfare because it is the government's foremost duty.

"It is just a small bit that we can do to reciprocate the great sacrifices you make for the country," he said.

The entire country owes a debt of gratitude to the war veterans," he said.