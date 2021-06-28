Rajnath Singh inaugurates three border bridges in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated three bridges on way to the Indo-China border in Dharchula sub-division of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

Three bailey bridges were inaugurated virtually by the defence minister from Delhi, Boarder Roads Organisation Chief Engineer MNV Prasad said.

He said one bridge is on Tawaghat-Ghatia Bagar road near Tawaghat, another on Jaulgibi-Munsyari road at Kirkutiya and the third one on Munsyari-Bugdiyar-Milam road at Laspa.

Built by the BRO, the bridges connect Indian mainland with the border security posts in this part of the Himalayan region, Prasad said.

The bridges have a length of 140-180 metres, he said, adding that the BRO had to work in adverse conditions to construct the high-altitude bridges on time.

The bridges will be of great convenience to both tourists and security forces, the BRO official said.