Rajnath Singh inaugurates 3 border bridges virtually

Rajnath Singh inaugurates three border bridges in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh

Built by the BRO, the bridges connect Indian mainland with the border security posts in this part of the Himalayan region

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 28 2021, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 16:14 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated three bridges on way to the Indo-China border in Dharchula sub-division of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. 

Three bailey bridges were inaugurated virtually by the defence minister from Delhi, Boarder Roads Organisation Chief Engineer MNV Prasad said.

He said one bridge is on Tawaghat-Ghatia Bagar road near Tawaghat, another on Jaulgibi-Munsyari road at Kirkutiya and the third one on Munsyari-Bugdiyar-Milam road at Laspa.

Built by the BRO, the bridges connect Indian mainland with the border security posts in this part of the Himalayan region, Prasad said.

The bridges have a length of 140-180 metres, he said, adding that the BRO had to work in adverse conditions to construct the high-altitude bridges on time.

The bridges will be of great convenience to both tourists and security forces, the BRO official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajnath Singh
India
Uttarakhand

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A final word before Bezos blasts off

A final word before Bezos blasts off

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

 