Rajnath pays tributes to Kargil heroes on Vijay Diwas

Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Kargil heroes at Dras war memorial

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's victory over Pakistan.

PTI
PTI, Dras,
  • Jul 26 2023, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 09:47 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Kargil War Memorial here and paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 war.

Singh laid a wreath at the memorial.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

Kargil war
Rajnath Singh
India News
Ladakh

