Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Kargil heroes at Dras war memorial

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Kargil War Memorial here and paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 war.
Singh laid a wreath at the memorial.
कारगिल विजय दिवस पर देश की रक्षा के लिए अपने प्राणों की बाज़ी लगा देने वाले सभी योद्धाओं को नमन! #kargilvijaydivas pic.twitter.com/xyfjaPOhrF
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2023
The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's victory over Pakistan.
