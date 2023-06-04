Rajnath to meet defence ministers of US, Germany

Rajnath Singh to meet defence ministers of USA and Germany this week

Singh will meet US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Monday and German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius on Tuesday

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2023, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 10:12 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet his counterparts from the US and Germany this coming week to expand India’s bilateral cooperation in defence and firming up the discussions to select a foreign vendor for the long-awaited Project-75I to build six conventional submarines with a novel capability of staying underwater for a longer time.

Singh will meet US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on June 5 and German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius on June 6, following which the German minister will travel to Mumbai and visit Mazgaon Dockyard that manufactured six French-origin Kalvari class submarines and the Western Naval Command, which uses the boats.

Defence | Strategic importance of Rajnath Singh’s Nigeria visit

German company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is one of the two bidders that is in contention for the multi-billion dollar Indian deal along with the South Korean firm Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering. Three other international companies have exited the project.

Secretary Austin will arrive Sunday from Singapore on a two-day visit, which will be his second visit to India, the previous one being in March 2021.

Last week the Pentagon said that Secretary Austin’s visit would provide an opportunity to accelerate new defence innovation and industrial cooperation initiatives and expand operational cooperation between the US and Indian militaries.

The two ministers, sources said, will discuss a number of new defence cooperation projects that may be unveiled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington two weeks later.

Also Read | US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to arrive in India on Sunday

The German minister, who is arriving from Indonesia, is on a four day trip during which he would also meet a few defence start-ups in an event in Delhi.

On Wednesday, he will travel to Mumbai where he will visit the Western Naval Command, headquarters and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

The German and Korean companies that are left in the fray for the mega submarine building project are the only ones with air-independent propulsion technologies – a key requirement for the Indian Navy for Project-75I.

While the defence ministry is yet to take a call, the submarine building yard at the MDL is empty as five of six Kalvari-class submarines have been inducted and the sixth one is undergoing trials.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajnath Singh
India News
US
Germany
defence ministry
bilateral cooperation

Related videos

What's Brewing

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

 