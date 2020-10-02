Rajnath visits Atal tunnel in Rohtang

Rajnath visits Atal tunnel in Rohtang day before its inauguration

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 02 2020, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 21:50 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur inspects Atal Tunnel on Manali-Leh road. Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Atal tunnel in Rohtang, a day before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 9.02-km-long tunnel that goes under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range at an altitude of 3,000 metres on the Leh-Manali highway is being considered as strategically important.

The historic decision to construct the tunnel was taken in 2000 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister.

Singh visited the tunnel along with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and reviewed the preparations for Saturday's event where Modi will dedicate it to the nation, the defence minister's office said in a series of tweets.

It said Singh also interacted with personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which implemented the project.

"Visited the 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang' to review the preparations for the inaugural ceremony to be held tomorrow. PM Shri @narendramodi will dedicate the Tunnel to the nation. This 9.02 Km long 'Engineering Marvel' will connect Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year," Singh said in a tweet.

He also visited the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Manali.

The defence minister also performed 'Bhoomi poojan' for the construction of a new 'Calibration Lab' at the SASE, his office said.

Rajnath Singh
Rohtang Pass
Atal Tunnel

