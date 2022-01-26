Rajpath brims with patriotic fervour on Republic Day

Rajpath brims with patriotic fervour as India celebrates Republic Day

People started arriving at the Rajpath as early as 5 am, even as the parade begins at 10.30 am

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 26 2022, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 11:04 ist
Amid chilly weather in the morning, the slogans "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Matram" injected the heat of patriotism in the veins of the people. Credit: IANS

The teeth-chattering cold on Wednesday morning failed to dampen the spirits of the people coming to witness the Republic Day parade at the majestic Rajpath, here.

People started arriving at the Rajpath as early as 5 am, even as the parade begins at 10.30 am

However, this year the rush compared to previous years was less, possibly owing to the fear of the latest Omicron variant of novel coronavirus. Notably this is the second time India is celebrating the Republic Day in a subdued manner.

Also Read | 73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

Still almost every seat for the visitors at the Rajpath was occupied. It may be also mentioned that the seating arrangement was adhering to the Covid-induced protocol of keeping distance.

The security personnel were even checking the Covid vaccination certificates at the entrance of the Rajpath area.

People, who were standing in the queues, could be heard singing and chanting patriotic songs and slogans.

Amid chilly weather in the morning, the slogans "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Matram" injected the heat of patriotism in the veins of the people.

The parade was yet to start at the time of filing of this report.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Republic Day 2022
Rajpath
patriotism
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid

4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers

Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push

Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push

R-Day 2022: Famous places lit up in tricolour

R-Day 2022: Famous places lit up in tricolour

DH Toon | When will we abide with the constitution?

DH Toon | When will we abide with the constitution?

Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana

Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana

 