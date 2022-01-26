Rajpath brims with patriotic fervour as India celebrates Republic Day

The teeth-chattering cold on Wednesday morning failed to dampen the spirits of the people coming to witness the Republic Day parade at the majestic Rajpath, here.

People started arriving at the Rajpath as early as 5 am, even as the parade begins at 10.30 am

However, this year the rush compared to previous years was less, possibly owing to the fear of the latest Omicron variant of novel coronavirus. Notably this is the second time India is celebrating the Republic Day in a subdued manner.

Still almost every seat for the visitors at the Rajpath was occupied. It may be also mentioned that the seating arrangement was adhering to the Covid-induced protocol of keeping distance.

The security personnel were even checking the Covid vaccination certificates at the entrance of the Rajpath area.

People, who were standing in the queues, could be heard singing and chanting patriotic songs and slogans.

Amid chilly weather in the morning, the slogans "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Matram" injected the heat of patriotism in the veins of the people.

The parade was yet to start at the time of filing of this report.

