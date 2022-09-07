Rajpath to be called 'Kartavya Path' as New Delhi Municipal Council approves

Rajpath to be called 'Kartavya Path' as NDMC approves

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 07 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 14:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'.

Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council.

"We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special Council meeting today," Lekhi said.

Explained: What is the process to rename Delhi roads?

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the proposal was received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He said now the entire stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as 'Kartavya Path'.

Rajpath
New Delhi
India News
NDMC

