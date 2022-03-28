Rajya Sabha adjourned for an hour; Opposition trains guns at Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for one hour in the morning on Monday after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed notices to suspend business and discuss the nationwide general strike called by workers and price rise.

Soon after the official papers were laid on the Table of the House, Naidu announced that he has received notices from Derek O'Brien (Trinamool Congress), Ashok Sidharth (BSP), Binoy Viswam (CPI), Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya and Dr V Sivadasan (CPI-M) and Tiruchi Siva but he has not allowed it.

The notices were on general strike, price rise, fuel price hike and concerns over atrocities against Dalits in Rajasthan.

"I have gone through the notices. I have decided not to admit them," Naidu said, prompting Opposition MPs to demand an immediate discussion.

Naidu immediately adjourned the House till 12 noon. No Zero Hour notices could be taken up.

Naidu's decision to adjourn the House within seconds attracted the Opposition ire.

Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Truly extraordinary that at a few minutes past 11 am, as soon as Opposition MPs got up to raise issues concerning price rise and trade union strike, the Hon'ble Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha instantly. Clearly, the Modi Sarkar wants no discussion or debate!"

O'Brien tweeted, "Shocker. Every member of Oppn was in their seat. Yet Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon. Zero Hour Washed Out. BJP running away from discussion on price rise. BJP doesn't want Parliament to run. Show TV footage: country will know the truth..."

Later MPs from the Left and DMK staged a protest near Gandhi Statue in Parliament House Complex in solidarity with the workers who are on a general strike.

