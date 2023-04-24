RS MP Kartikeya Sharma escapes unhurt after accident

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma escapes unhurt as SUV collides with truck

Police said the parliamentarian was taken to Medanta Hospital where doctors said his condition was fine

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Apr 24 2023, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 00:36 ist
Kartikeya Sharma. Credit: Facebook/@Kartikeya Sharma

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma on Sunday had a narrow escape after his SUV collided with a truck on Kundli Manesar Palwal road in Bilaspur police station area, police said.

Police said the parliamentarian was taken to Medanta Hospital where doctors said his condition was fine.

The accident took place when Sharma was returning to Gurugram after participating in the Parashuram statue unveiling programme on the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram in Doodiwala Kishanpura village of district Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

Inspector Rahul Dev, SHO, Bilaspur police station said a police team reached the spot after getting information about the incident.

"We have taken the damaged car in custody. Further probe is on," he said.

Rajya Sabha
Accident
Road accident
India News

