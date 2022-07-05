Rajya Sabha Secretariat recommends makeover for quick decision-making, delivery of services

An increase in tenure of Parliamentary Standing Committees from one year to two years and a 'Committee Hour' to discuss major reports by such panels in Parliament are among a series of recommendations suggested in a new study by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Conducted by Advisor and former Secretary General Dr PPK Ramacharyulu, the study on 'System Improvement' in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has also demanded a makeover for quick decision-making and delivery of services in a transparent, monitorable and accountable manner.

According to the study, presented to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, the tenure of the Standing Committees should be increased from the present one year to two years.

Sources said the study also recommended that the field visits should be increased to three visits for a maximum 15 days from two visits and ten days in a year. It also wanted memoranda furnished by various stakeholders should be made available in public domain.

Ramacharyulu, a veteran in the Secretariat, also suggested that there should be discussions on major reports for wider amplification of the content of the reports. For this, he recommended that a 'Committee Hour' be allocated.

A standard structure of report has also been suggested for easy understanding. Amid complaints that media do not cover Standing Committee reports adequately, it is suggested that panel chairpersons hold press conferences.

The report prepared after extensive consultation with senior and middle level officials of the Secretariat and senior MPs like Anand Sharma, Ramgopal Yadav, Jairam Ramesh, Dr Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe and Sushil Modi suggested that there should be clear delegation of administrative and financial powers so that about 75 per cent of the issues are disposed off at the lower and middle level.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat that came into being with about 200 officers and staff in 1952 has now expanded to 1,700 personnel.

The report suggested that the existing 10-layer hierarchy be pruned to four to five layers. It also wanted clear definition of mandate of each of the 64 sections and their reorganization into 14 divisions to avoid duplication of work and overlap of mandate besides ensuring coherency in functioning.

The financial power of divisional heads, who hold the rank of Joint Secretary, has been recommended to be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh with corresponding increase at the lower levels.

For enabling work environment and camaraderie among the employees, the report recommended adequate provisioning of IT gadgets, work space, residential accommodation, regular socio-cultural events and a quarterly news letter.