Rajya Sabha to discuss J&K budget for 2022-23

The Rajya Sabha on Monday will discuss the 2022-23 budget for Jammu and Kashmir.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present 'The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022' and 'The Appropriation Bill, 2022' for consideration in the Upper House of Parliament.

On March 14, the union territory's budget was presented and passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Finance minister will also move 'The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022' to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-22, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Reports of different department related parliamentary standing committees will be tabled and ministers will also lay papers related to different ministries.

