Rallies, protests to be deferred till DDMA orders are in force, say Delhi police

Delhi Police on Thursday appealed to people to defer any plans for organising protests, dharnas or rallies in the city till the time the prohibitory orders issued by the District Disaster Management Authority are in force.

The police also warned of action against those violating these orders.

"All individuals and groups are requested to defer any plans for organising any protests, dharnas, rallies till such time the DDMA prohibitory orders are in force. Violations of the prohibitory orders of the DDMA would invite action as per law," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Dr Eish Singhal said.

He issued an appeal asking public, including members of political, social, religious, NGOs, civil society groups, to adhere to the prohibitory orders and guidelines issued by the DDMA.

The appeal also cited the September 30 order issued by the DDMA, according to which, it had decided to maintain status quo in respect of prohibited activities in as far as it relates to gathering and large congregations at public places up to October 31.

Therefore, all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions, other gatherings and large congregations shall continue to be prohibited throughout Delhi till October 31, it stated.