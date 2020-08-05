Ram temple defines India's spirit of harmony, says Prez

Ram temple defines India's spirit of harmony, says President Ram Nath Kovind; Vice President Venkaiah Naidu reads Ramayana

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2020, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 18:55 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the laying of the foundation of Ram Temple in Ayodhya defines India's spirit of social harmony and people's zeal while Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu read 'Ramayana' at his residence beside his family donating Rs 5 lakh for temple construction.

Kovind tweeted, "felicitations to all for the foundation laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Being built in tune with law, it defines India's spirit of social harmony and people's zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of RamRajya and a symbol of modern India."

The Vice President said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will continue to remind and reinforce the ethos of our motherland which are universal in their application without any discrimination.

Naidu, on his part along with his wife Usha at his official residence, read 'Ramayana', which narrates the life of Lord Rama, besides his family donating Rs 5 lakh for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. The family also donated Rs 5 lakh for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Naidu said the construction of a temple for Lord Rama at his birthplace is more a "re-coronation of the highest human values of truth, morality and ideals that the 'Maryada Purushottam' epitomized during his life".

He said the construction of the temple is much more than a religious affair, as it stands as a tribute to the best of the timeless human values.

"The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will continue to remind and reinforce the ethos of our mother land which are universal in their application without any discrimination. August 5, the day of Bhoomi Pujan for such a monument will go down as a red letter day in the annals of history of our country. I compliment all those including the parties to the land title suit for enabling a judicial resolution of the long standing dispute and making the temple a reality," he said.

He also complimented Iqbal Ansari, son of late Hashim Ansari, one of the parties to the land title dispute, for urging the people to forget the past and move on in the true spirit of India.

"Let this day mark the beginning of a new era of mutual respect for all faiths and harmonious coexistence that should spur the building of an India of the dreams of every aspiring citizen of our country," he added. 

