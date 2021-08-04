Ram Temple may open to devotees ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha poll

The Ram Temple, which is currently under construction at Ayodhya, is likely to be opened for the devotees in December 2023, barely a few months before the next general elections, due in May 2024.

According to the sources in the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which is overseeing the construction work, the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the Temple will be completed in December 2023 after which it will be opened for the devotees.

"The devotees will be able to pay obeisance at the Ram Temple from December 2023.....the entire complex of the Temple will be completed by the end of 2025," said an office bearer of the Trust.

The Trust had held a meeting at Ayodhya a few days back in which the deadline of December 2023 was finalised, sources privy to the deliberations at the meetings said.

"The construction work has been going on in full swing....we intend to use lesser number of bricks in the construction...instead we will be using stones," the office bearer said.

Sources said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as well as the BJP wanted the Ram Temple to be completed before the 2024 general elections.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple on August five last year.

The timing of possible opening of the Ram Temple for the devotees assumes significance as the next general elections are scheduled to be held in May 2024 in which the Modi government will be seeking a third term in office.

Although the BJP leaders here refused to comment, when queried in this regard, sources said that the saffron party was 'certain' that the Ram Temple would be ready well before the next Lok Sabha polls.

Political observers here said that the BJP would definitely take credit for the Ram Temple's construction to gain electoral mileage in the polls.

Barely a few days back, union home minister and former BJP national president Amit Shah had, while speaking at a meeting at Mirzapur, said that his party had 'fulfilled' its promise of Ram Temple construction.