Ram Temple: Only five including PM to be on stage, oldest Babri litigant's son gets first invite

Only four people including Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be sharing the stage with prime minister Narendra Modi during the Ram Temple's groundbreaking ceremony at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

The two others, who would be on the stage, were RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Interestingly former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh during whose regime the Babri Mosque had been demolished in Ayodhya had not found a place on the stage though he had been invited for the ceremony.

Two Muslims were among the invitees for the groundbreaking ceremony. Iqbal Ansari, the son of the oldest Babri litigant Hashim Ansari got the first invite for the ceremony.

''It was Lord Rama's wish that I got the first invite,'' an elated Ansari said in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters in Ayodhya, Trust general secretary Champat Rai clarified that senior saffron party leaders L.K.Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were invited through telephone but owing to the age factor they would be witnessing the ceremony via video conferencing.

Another senior party leader Uma Bharti would be in Ayodhya but would stay away from the event in view of the pandemic scare.

He said that in all 135 seers, including saints from Nepal, had been invited to attend the ceremony.

The invitation cards, which bore the names of Modi, Bhagwat and Anandiben Patel, had a security code to ensure that only the authorised persons gained entry into the venue.