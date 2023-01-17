Rana Ayyub moves SC against summons by Ghaziabad Court in PMLA case

Journalist Rana Ayyub has approached the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued to her by the Ghaziabad Court in a PMLA case related to the misuse of funds for Covid-19 victims.

Advocate Vrinda Grover mentioned the matter before the Supreme Court's bench presided over by Chief Justice D Y Chadrachud for an early hearing.

The top court agreed to hear it on January 23, Monday.

Ayyub has been summoned for January 27 by the Ghaziabad court.

According to the investigators, Ayyub had launched the fundraising campaigns with the sole intention to cheat the general public and acquired proceeds of crime in form of fixed deposits and balances in bank accounts projecting them as untainted.

The ED had initiated its probe after an FIR was registered in September 2021 by the Indirapuram Police Station in Ghaziabad under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Amendment Act and Black Money Act against Ayyub.

The investigators claimed she collected Rs 2.69 Cr but used just Rs 29 lakh for relief works and utilised a huge chunk for making fixed deposits.

