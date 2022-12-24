Random testing of international arriving passengers begins at Delhi airport

Random testing of int'l passengers begins in Delhi

2% of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from Saturday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2022, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 12:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The random coronavirus testing of international arriving passengers started at Delhi airport on Saturday as the authorities step up measures to prevent possible spread of the infection in the country.      

Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the airlines concerned and after submitting the sample, passengers will be allowed to leave the airport.    

Thermal screening will be done for all passengers at the point of entry and those found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated. The testing of the international arriving passengers started in the morning, according to an airport official.    

"We are Ready! Your safety is our priority. 2 per cent random sampling for international arriving passengers will commence today from 10 AM at T3, at no cost to the passengers," Delhi airport said in a tweet in the morning.    

It also urged everyone to cooperate with the on-ground staff during the testing procedures.

