Rape accused dies by suicide in jail in Rajasthan

Rape accused dies by suicide in jail in Rajasthan's Baran

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 28 2020, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 20:13 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A 26-year-old man, who was accused of raping a minor, allegedly hanged himself in jail in Rajasthan’s Baran district, police said on Friday.

Golu Kushwah allegedly used a towel to hang himself from a window in the jail toilet on Thursday evening, said jailor Mohammad Arif Khan.

Kushwah was immediately rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Khan said.

The police suspect that the inmate may have ended his life as he had lost hope of getting bail.

Kushwah was in judicial custody since July 15 this year. He was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Khan said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Friday morning and there will be a magisterial inquiry into the cause of death. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
rape
Pocso

What's Brewing

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

First WWII Indian-origin spy to get memorial plaque

First WWII Indian-origin spy to get memorial plaque

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

 