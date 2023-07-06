Rapid development in six years has changed people's perception of Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said the rapid development over the past six years has helped change people's perception of the state from "Prashn Pradesh" to "Uttam Pradesh".

The state has witnessed not a single riot in his tenure and organised crime has almost come to an end, the chief minister said while addressing police personnel at an event to distribute appointment letters to them.

He distributed letters to 1,148 cops, selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board as a part of Mission Rozgar.

The new recruits included 217 sub-inspectors (confidential), 587 assistant sub-inspectors (clerks) and 344 assistant sub-inspectors (accounts).

“Today, people's perception of our state has changed as it has emerged as the growth engine of the country. It has now become 'Uttam Pradesh' from 'Prashn Pradesh',” Adityanath told the event's attendees.

He added that he was glad to find that the selected candidates included a significant number of women, adding that they could "play a crucial role in clerical work".

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in elevating India's stature internationally, Adityanath said Modi's vision has changed India in the last nine years and Uttar Pradesh in six years.

The chief minister emphasised the state's improved law and order, saying "The state is now seen as leading the country in terms of law and order and security. The law and order situation in the state has become exemplary with the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh Police. No terrorist attack takes place in the state anymore,” he added.

"The celebrations of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha), Ram Navami, and Eid took place without any untoward incident reported from any part of the state," Adityanath said.

"We removed over 1.20 lakh loudspeakers from religious places within a week without any controversy. If there is no Namaz on the road, then there is no Hanuman Chalisa either. The common man is not facing any kind of hindrance,” he said.

Criticising the law and order situation during the previous state governments, the chief minister said, “Earlier, policemen, too, felt unsafe. This is the same Lucknow where a Deputy SP was found hanging from a jeep's bonnet. No one can act with such audacity today because they are aware of the consequences.”

He further mentioned that more than 1.50 lakh recruitments were made in the state's Police Department alone. As dependents of the deceased, more than 2,500 additional recruitments were made while the police training capacity was also increased.

As part of the modernisation drive of the state police, 18 divisions in Uttar Pradesh now have cyber police stations, compared to only two divisions earlier, he added.

"We are working on establishing a cyber police station in each district”, the chief minister said.

The secure atmosphere in the state has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 36 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh, he stated.

Adityanath asked the police personnel to carry out their duties with utmost sincerity, pointing out that it is the responsibility of the police to foster a sense of security in the hearts and minds of citizens, without any discrimination.

"The reforms should continue. There should be CCTV and women's desks in every police station. Within the next three months, we should work to have CCTV installed in every police station in the state”, he said.