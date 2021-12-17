Rare surgery of brain aneurysm done in Prayagraj

IANS
IANS, Prayagraj,
  • Dec 17 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 16:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a first, a team of doctors from the neurosurgery department of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH), an associate hospital of MLN Medical College in Prayagraj, have successfully performed a rare surgery of brain aneurysm.

Brain aneurysm, also known as a subarachnoid haemorrhage, is a weak spot in the wall of a blood vessel inside the brain.

Head of the Neurosurgery department of MLN Medical college, Dr N.N.Gopal said: "It is for the first time that in the field of neurovascular surgery in SRN Hospital, that such a complicated operation has been successfully performed. Brain aneurysms are balloon like out-pouching of brain arteries, which bleed easily and result in hematoma or blood collection inside the brain. This is a very dangerous situation as it can cause coma or even death."

Dr Shabi Ahmed, head of the surgery department, said that since it has the tendency to bleed again and again, it needs either microsurgical clipping or endovascular treatment.

Therefore, it is one of the most dangerous and complicated surgeries in neurosurgical domain.

The patient's condition was now stable and he is recovering satisfactorily.

In this surgery, doctors explored the base of the brain, searched out the aneurysm and clipped it, which was a complicated task.

