Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed as Amrit Udyan

The Central government on Saturday renamed the famed Mughal Gardens in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan to Amrit Udyan as part of a move to mark 75 years of Independence.

"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'," Navika Gupta, the Deputy Press Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: 'Amrit Udyan' (earlier known as Mughal Gardens) to open for the public from January 31, 2023. pic.twitter.com/6HB9GhmGu6 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

"The gardens are being opened by the President from tomorrow. It will remain open for the public from January 31 to March 26," Gupta further said.

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan-Udyan Utsav 2023 tomorrow, January 29th pic.twitter.com/N1kPkwTl2G — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

The move comes on the back of the Centre renaming Rajpath to 'Kartavya Path' in a bid to shed India's colonial baggage.

