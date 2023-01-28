Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens named 'Amrit Udyan'

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed as Amrit Udyan

The move comes on the back of the Centre renaming Rajpath to 'Kartavya Path' in a bid to shed India's colonial baggage

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 28 2023, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 17:54 ist
The gardens will be opened for the public by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Central government on Saturday renamed the famed Mughal Gardens in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan to Amrit Udyan as part of a move to mark 75 years of Independence.

"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'," Navika Gupta, the Deputy Press Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The gardens are being opened by the President from tomorrow. It will remain open for the public from January 31 to March 26," Gupta further said.

The move comes on the back of the Centre renaming Rajpath to 'Kartavya Path' in a bid to shed India's colonial baggage.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Rashtrapati Bhavan

What's Brewing

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Rs 300 crore in 3 days: SRK's 'Pathaan' is crushing it

Rs 300 crore in 3 days: SRK's 'Pathaan' is crushing it

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

 