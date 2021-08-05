Ravi Dahiya's medal brings hopes to village for drinking water, electrcity

Ravi Dahiya, won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic's in the men's 57kg event. While the country celebrates his success, his village hopes that this win, will bring some recognition and development, too.

Dahiya hails from Nahri, a remote village in Haryana, and residents of the village have been hopeful for development in the village since he qualified for the Games in 2019.

A village of 15,000 people, Nahri, gets just 8 hours of electricity each day, as per a report by Times of India. The village receives two hours of electricity in the morning, and six hours in the evening. For Ravi's matches, especially the semi-final match, which happened in the afternoon, the local administration ensured uninterrupted power supply to the village, so they could catch the matches live.

"Ab lagta hai bijli ki samasya door ho jayegi, paani bhi poora aa jayega (it seems our problems of electricty and water will now be resolved)," Ravi Dahiya's father, rakesh told the media outlet.

"I hope his medal brings 24x7 electricity supply and proper road. We would like to believe that my son's medals would bring development to the village", his father added.

After Lovlina Borgohain won her medal, the Assam govt announced that her native Baromukhia village in Assam’s Golaghat district will get cemented roads. A similar announcement for development is expected by the government of Haryana for Nahri village.

The village also has a long standing demand for a government hospital, since the nearest hospital is in Sonipat.