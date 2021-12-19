Rawat accuses BJP of taking credit for schemes launched by Congress in Uttarakhand

Congress poll campaign head for Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat, on Sunday accused the BJP government in the state of stopping all developmental works and taking credit for all the schemes implemented by the previous Congress government.

"Such government is not good for the people and needs to be voted out in the forthcoming elections of the state," Rawat said addressing a public meeting in Moonakot as part of the party's 'Bhajpai dhol ki pol khol' (expose BJP) campaign.

"During our government, we had launched schemes to promote local grains like ‘madua’ and pulses like ‘gahat’ to empower local farmers but the BJP government has stopped all these schemes, " he said.

Also Read — People shower flower petals at BJP leaders as Nadda flags off party's 'vijay yatra' in Uttarakhand

In his short speech, the Congress leader sought to assure the gathering that after coming to power in the state, the Congress will begin the process of recruitment for all posts lying vacant under the BJP rule and will encourage and promote cottage and small-scale entrepreneurs in villages.

“If people give their blessings to the Congress, it will accord priority to the development of border districts as it had done during its previous tenure,” Rawat said.

Besides Rawat, senior party leader Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, Manish Khanduri, Jeet Ram and Ranjit Singh Rawat also addressed the rally.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: