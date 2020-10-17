Ready to shift Hathras victim's family to my Delhi residence: Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said he is ready to shift to his residence in Delhi the family of the Hathras victim who died after being allegedly gang-raped.

Singh said they do not need to live in fear of the Adityanath government.

"I am ready to take in the family of the Hathras victim to my residence. They do not need to live in fear of the Adityanath government. I have conveyed my feelings to the victim's uncle," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

मैं हाथरस की गुड़िया के परिवार को दिल्ली स्थित अपने आवास पर साथ रखने को तैयार हूँ उन्हें आदित्यनाथ राज के ख़ौफ़ में रहने की ज़रूरत नही मैंने गुड़िया के चाचा से फ़ोन पर बात करके अनुरोध किया है। https://t.co/K2oqv9cSgz — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 17, 2020

Reacting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he is proud of Singh.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped in a Hathras village by four men on September 14.

After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Her family alleged that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The incident led to protests across the country with people from different sectors demanding justice for the victim.