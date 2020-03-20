Ready to supply uninterrupted power amid COVID-19 threat, says NTPC

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said it is prepared to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the nation despite the widespread threat of COVID-19.

To deal with the ongoing crisis, NTPC has issued suitable advisories for its employees posted at various units and offices in line with the advisory issued by the Government of India to deal with the epidemic, an NTPC statement said. All employees have been advised to avoid face to face meetings and public gatherings to the extent feasible.

The NTPC has ensured wide circulation of dos & don’ts with regards to COVID-19 in the townships, to all employees through different modes of extensive campaigning like films, posters, hoardings etc. The company has said that its officials have been advised to curtail visit to foreign countries to the extent feasible.

Further, any person who has visited affected foreign countries in the recent past (last 14 days) is appropriately advised to report to the State Health Authorities for further necessary action.

Employees, who are at high risk of complications in the event of COVID-19 infection are allowed to work from home, it said.

Provisions are also made for the health screening of all associate staffs engaged at canteens, guest houses and dining halls. Despite this pandemic situation, the NTPC is making sure that there is no gap in power generation and taking all precautionary measure to ensure the same, it said.

The present installed capacity of the NTPC is 58,156 MW comprising of 55 NTPC Stations i.e. 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 2 Hydro, 1 Wind, 11 solar PV projects and 10 Joint Venture stations.