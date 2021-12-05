Real estate forum asks Supreme Court to revisit construction ban order in Delhi

Developers and Builders Forum has approached the Supreme Court, asking it to revisit its November 24 order reimposing ban on construction activities here, saying their activities contributed to meagre 6.7-7.9% of the entire pollution in the region.

"The said blanket ban has directly affected the livelihoods of large number of construction workers, supervisory personnel and other managerial staff, employed sites on a daily or monthly basis. At a time when the entire country is coming out of the pandemic, any such ban affecting the livelihoods of large number of citizens would have devastating affects on the society," it said.

The forum, consisting of more than 60 builders with "good reputation and business in NCT of Delhi, claimed the builders, part of the forum, used the latest construction technology so as to reduce dust pollution under the prescribed laid down norms.

To justify the Central Vista construction, the Union government stated that it is complying with the CPCB norms of 2017 and as a result there is no pollution. The same norms can also be followed by all the builders. The flying squads, already appointed, can easily ensure that any building activity contrary to the norms is stopped. Therefore, there would be no useful purpose of continuing with a total ban on construction, it said.

It said the direction, imposing a blanket ban ought to be re-visited by the court in view of the relevant data and statistics, as the order was passed without taking the views of all stakeholders and without differentiating between construction activities of various nature.

"Even within the construction activities, admittedly the major contributors to pollution are the big commercial projects like multi-storey buildings, Central Vista project, Metro construction, construction of fly-overs and underpasses, etc. The share of residential construction is a miniscule percentage," it said.

Citing a report by the Centre for Science and Environment, the forum said the non-commercial construction, carried out by them, overall contributed only 6.7-7.9% to the air pollution of NCR.

"If big commercial and development projects which cause large scale pollution in the area are allowed to continue as projects of national importance, then there is no justification to ban the projects of the members of the applicant and such similar builders engaged in non-commercial construction and which are not causing any pollution," their plea said.

The forum also pointed out the Covid-19 pandemic has badly hit the real estate business. In the last two years builders have nearly had no cash-flow in view of repeated lockdowns and negative market sentiment. However, since opening up of the economy after the second wave, the members- builders have restarted their businesses with a positive view to finish projects and houses on time.

It further said during the pandemic, a large number of builders have faced insolvency proceedings due to delay in payments or handing over possession. Such a ban would worsen the situation and make builders more prone to such actions, it pleaded.

