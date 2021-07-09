Recent local polls remind of 'corruption': Mayawati

Recent local elections remind one of 'gross misuse of official machinery' during SP rule: Mayawati

The former UP chief minister questioned why the SP remained silent on issues facing the poor and farmers

  • Jul 09 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 14:43 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati. Credit: AFP File Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said the elections for the district panchayat chairpersons and blockheads in Uttar Pradesh were reminiscent of the "gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence during the Samajwadi Party's rule".

"Gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence by the BJP during the election of district panchayat chairperson and now the blockheads have brought back many such memories of SP rule. That is why the BSP decided not to contest both these indirect elections," Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"Now, when the UP Assembly elections are near, the verbal opposition and aggression that the SP is showing against the BJP government is very deceiving and unbelievable because the SP regime was known for all these abuses of power for winning elections at all costs. People have not forgotten anything," she said.

The former UP chief minister questioned why the SP remained silent on issues facing the poor and farmers.

Apart from these issues, she claimed the SP did not raise their voice against unemployment, injustices, atrocities and violence happening here on the Dalits, backward and Muslim community.

