Record 98 new Covid deaths in Haryana; 13,833 new cases

Record 98 new Covid-19 deaths in Haryana; 13,833 fresh cases

According to the health department daily bulletin, Gurugram district saw a huge surge in infections with 4,435 fresh cases

PTI
PTI,
  • May 01 2021, 01:03 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 01:03 ist
On April 29, Haryana had recorded 97 fatalities and the biggest single-day surge in cases so far with 13,947 infections. Credit: PTI File Photo

Haryana on Friday continued to register a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities with the state recording biggest single-day jump of 98 deaths, raising the toll to 4,216, while 13,833 fresh infections pushed the tally to 4,87,978.

On April 29, Haryana had recorded 97 fatalities and the biggest single-day surge in cases so far with 13,947 infections.

According to the health department daily bulletin, Gurugram district saw a huge surge in infections with 4,435 fresh cases.

Fourteen of the new fatalities linked to the virus were from Gurugram, 11 from Hisar, 9 from Ambala, eight from Rewari and Bhiwani and seven each from Kaithal and Karnal districts.

Other districts that reported a big spike in cases include Faridabad (1,434), Hisar (860), Sonipat (912) and  Karnal (883).

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state inched towards the one-lakh mark with 97,562 cases. So far, 3,86,200 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 79.14 per cent, the bulletin said. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Haryana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010

Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

 