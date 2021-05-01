Record 98 new Covid-19 deaths in Haryana; 13,833 fresh cases

Haryana on Friday continued to register a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities with the state recording biggest single-day jump of 98 deaths, raising the toll to 4,216, while 13,833 fresh infections pushed the tally to 4,87,978.

On April 29, Haryana had recorded 97 fatalities and the biggest single-day surge in cases so far with 13,947 infections.

According to the health department daily bulletin, Gurugram district saw a huge surge in infections with 4,435 fresh cases.

Fourteen of the new fatalities linked to the virus were from Gurugram, 11 from Hisar, 9 from Ambala, eight from Rewari and Bhiwani and seven each from Kaithal and Karnal districts.

Other districts that reported a big spike in cases include Faridabad (1,434), Hisar (860), Sonipat (912) and Karnal (883).

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state inched towards the one-lakh mark with 97,562 cases. So far, 3,86,200 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 79.14 per cent, the bulletin said.