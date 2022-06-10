Record over 18 lakh pilgrims visit Char Dham

Record over 18 lakh pilgrims visit Char Dham

The total number of pilgrims to visit the Himalayan temples so far is 18,01,209

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jun 10 2022, 06:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 06:29 ist
Devotees at the Kedarnath on Tuesday. Credit: PTI photo

The Char Dham yatra in Garhwal Himalayas has received a record number of more than 18 lakh pilgrims within just over a month of its commencement this year, an official said.

By 4 pm on Thursday Badrinath had received 6,18,312 pilgrims and Kedarnath 5,98,590.

While Gangotri has received 3,33,9090 pilgrims and Yamunotri 2,50,398, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee media in-charge Harish Gaud said.

The total number of pilgrims to visit the Himalayan temples so far is 18,01,209.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Char Dham Yatra

What's Brewing

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

Nayanthara weds Vignesh Shivan, first official pic out

Nayanthara weds Vignesh Shivan, first official pic out

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

 