Record sale of motorcycles shows that Chhattisgarh is economically prosperous, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

More often than not, Chhattisgarh grabs the headline for Maoist activities. But according to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the situation is rapidly changing.

In an interview with The Indian Express, he said that a 'Chhattisgarh model' is unfolding itself presently, propelling the state to much greater heights, very much similar to the often-cited 'Kerala model' or the erstwhile 'Gujarat model' that became a rage during Narendra Modi's tenure as the Chief Minister of the state.

"There is much talk about the Chhattisgarh model nowadays. Be it the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana or Gordhan Nyay Yojana…and be it arrangements we made for people who returned to the state during the coronavirus period… the issue of forest rights or minor forest produce… or the fight against malnutrition… our state is number one", he said.

He said that people in Chhattisgarh have become economically prosperous, and a proof that is the record sales in motorcycles.

Also Read | 'PM always busy': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on meeting Modi only twice in 2 years

"Chhattisgarh has seen record sales in motorcycles. That shows money has reached the hands of the people. And there is record coal and steel production because we did not allow mines or plants to shut down," he explained.

He also said that the state government's performance on providing jobs under MGNREGA during the coronavirus period is a matter much discussion, for the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown resulted in a large scale loss of jobs in the country. And also, at a time when the Indian economy is described by experts to be in a perilous situation, Chhattisgarh's GST collection has only improved and the 'economic slowdown' has kept a safe distance from the state.

"In this time of economic slowdown when GDP growth is on the decline and GDP size is shrinking…when other states are lagging in GST collection…Chhattisgarh registered a 24 per cent growth in GST collection in September and came second in the country," he said. "In October, Chhattisgarh was ranked No. 1 in the country in GST collection with a 26 per cent growth and shared the top slot with Andhra Pradesh. There is a slowdown across the country but not in Chhattisgarh," he added.

When asked to elaborate on how Chhattisgarh has implemented the MGNREGA scheme, he stated that the state government had increased its implementation during the Covid-19 lockdown, resulting in the procurement of more jobs and people started becoming stable monetarily. He also revealed that the state had bagged the second position in the country in providing jobs under MGNREGA during the lockdown.

Then, the government launched Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on May 21 and started depositing money in the accounts of farmers.

"Similarly during the lockdown..we made arrangements for procurement of minor forest produce ..tendu leaves, mahua, tamarind…so money reached the hands of the tribals. We ensured that money reached the hands of farmers, workers and tribals. And we have topped in steel and coal production and in the procurement of minor forest produce," he added.