Record seizures by EC in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh ahead of polls

The Election Commission on Friday said that it made "record seizures" in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly polls.

There was a five-fold increase in seizures in Himachal Pradesh this year compared to 2017, the poll body said.

The seizures in Gujarat amounted to Rs 71.88 crore, while seizures in Himachal Pradesh amounted to Rs 50.28 crore.

More details awaited.