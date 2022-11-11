Record seizures by EC in poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal

Record seizures by EC in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh ahead of polls

There was a five-fold increase in seizures in Himachal Pradesh this year compared to 2017

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 11 2022, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 12:18 ist
ECI. Credit: PTI file photo

The Election Commission on Friday said that it made "record seizures" in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly polls.

There was a five-fold increase in seizures in Himachal Pradesh this year compared to 2017, the poll body said.

The seizures in Gujarat amounted to Rs 71.88 crore, while seizures in Himachal Pradesh amounted to Rs 50.28 crore.

More details awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election Commission of India
Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh
Indian Politics
Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

 