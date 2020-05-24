Recovering from COVID-19, AAP MLA pledges to donate plasma

AAP's Delhi MLA Vishesh Ravi tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1 and is now on the path of recovery with the latest tests reports showing him to be negative for the virus infection.

On Sunday, the Karol Bagh MLA tweeted that he has tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday and would be donating plasma for other serious patients once he fully recovers.

"I want to inform you all on twenty second day of quarantine, my Corona Test has come negative. However, I still have a little cough, so according to the advice given by the doctor after taking rest for a few more days, I will be ready to donate plasma and return back to work," Ravi, who celebrated his birthday on May 19 in home isolation, said.

His decision to donate plasma came following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood for plasma therapy.

On May 2, he had tweeted, "I had a fever from last one or two days, as per doctor’s advice I went for COVID-19 test. The report on Friday said I tested positive. With God’s blessings, the health is fine but due to mild symptoms, I have home quarantined myself."

Ravi said the health administration in the capital has been in regular touch with him for the last 22 days and has also conducted visits at regular intervals.

"On the advice of the doctors and healthcare staff, I have isolated myself and have been taking all precautions and a regular diet. It was on May 22 that the healthcare team conducted my test at my home which came out to be negative the next day. Once I recover fully, I will be ready to donate plasma for the service of the people," he added.