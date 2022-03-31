Recruitment of locals into militancy continues in Kashmir

Despite the killing of 41 militants in the first three months of this year, the number of active ultras remain more or less same as the previous year as local recruitment into militancy continues in Kashmir.

Sources told DH that 40-50 local youths have picked up arms in the recent months which has ensured that the number of active militants remains above 150 in the Valley. On December 31, Kashmir Police chief Vijay Kumar had said that 159 militants, including 73 foreigners, were active in Kashmir.

“The number of active militants should have come down below 120 after the killing of 41 ultras, including 11 foreigners, in the first three months of this year. However, as local recruitment into militancy continues unabated, the numbers are growing,” they said.

While 13 militants were killed in March, seven were neutralised in February and 21 in January. Five policemen, three Army personnel and nine civilians, including panchayat members, were also killed this year by militants.

According to the police records, in 2021, out of 128 locals who had joined militancy, 73 were killed and 17 arrested. In 2021, in 87 encounters, 168 militants were killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 were foreigners, while 149 were locals.

A senior police officer said that while 19 foreign militants were killed in Kashmir in the whole year of 2021, this year 11 have been neutralised in just three months. “The data is a clear indication that Pakistan is desperate to send terrorists from across the border to keep the pot boiling in Kashmir,” he said.

The officer said as the summer is approaching, not only local recruitment into the militancy is expected to increase, but infiltration attempts from across the Line of Control may also witness a surge.

“In the coming months, encounters with terrorists will increase and more ultras will be eliminated. But despite that we expect the number of active terrorists to cross 200 mark again within next few months,” he said and added attacks on civilians may also see a surge in the summer.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: