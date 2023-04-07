Red Corner Notice issued against 2 Bhojpuri singers in actress suicide case

Red Notice issued against 2 in actress suicide case

IANS
IANS, Varanasi,
  • Apr 07 2023, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 10:39 ist
File photo of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey. Credit: akankshadubey_official /Instagram

Police in Varanasi have issued a Red Corner Notice against Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh, the two Bhojpuri singers who have been named as accused in the case of abetment to suicide of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey.

Akanksha was found dead in her room at Hotel Sumendra Residency in Sarnath on March 26.

As many as 12 days have passed but the cops are yet to make any arrest in the case.

Assistant commissioner of police, Sarnath, Gyan Prakash Rai said: "We have issued a red corner notice against both the accused who are untraceable. The teams tasked with the arrest of the accused are working round the clock, although they could not be traced so far."

Also Read | Look-out notice against singer Samar Singh, another man in connection with Akanksha Dubey's alleged suicide

Hours before the actress was found dead, she went live on Instagram and was seen sobbing.

The deceased actor's mother Madhu Dubey lodged an FIR against Bhojpuri singers under section 306 (abetment of suicide) on March 27.

She alleged that Akanksha worked with Samar for three years, but he did not pay a single penny to her.

Also Read | Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide, had shared video hours before death

"Samar owed her Rs 3 crore and when Akanksha used to ask for it, Samar used to torture and thrash her. He also used to harass her whenever she tried to work with other artistes," she stated in the FIR.

She is, however, upset with the delay in the arrest of Samar and Sanjay.

Madhu Dubey had also met commissioner of police Ashok Mutha Jain and other senior officials with a request to ensure early justice in the case.

