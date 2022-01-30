REET paper leak: BJP demands CBI probe, alleges involvement of Rajasthan minister

Intensifying attack on the Congress government in Rajasthan over the REET paper leak, the BJP on Sunday demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter including the alleged role of Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle (RGSC) and its national coordinator Subhash Garg who is a state minister.

Addressing a press conference, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena alleged that Garg, an RLD MLA, was the key conspirator in the paper leak, a charge denied by Garg.

Meena claimed the district coordinators employed for the REET held in September last were the office bearers of RGSC, a non-government organisation whose chairman is Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The organisation works to promote the ideology of the Congress party.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Gulab Chand Kataria also issued a statement and said that persons from the RGSC were appointed as coordinators in Jaipur while in other districts, the responsibility of security of papers was given to administrative officers and police.

Both of them demanded a CBI inquiry, saying the Special Operation Group (SOG), which is currently investigating the case, will not be able to do a fair investigation.

When contacted, Garg rejected the allegations of his involvement in the paper leak and claimed the BJP leaders were dragging his name for political mileage.

REET was conducted by the Board in September last year for the recruitment of teachers in the education department.

“Many of those involved in the paper leak are associated with the Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is the chairman and minister Subhash Garg is the national coordinator of the study circle which is indirectly financed with public money,” Kirori Meena said.

He said that district coordinators were appointed at the behest of Subhash Garg.

Without naming anyone, Meena claimed that a leader had given 2000 questions to the then Board chairman DP Jaroli for setting the paper of REET and the same questions were sold to 3,000 candidates for Rs 10 lakh each in Sikar.

“If the exam is cancelled then these people will come on the road and demand money from the government. This has created a dilemma for the government,” he said.

He said that looking at the gravity of the scam, a CBI inquiry should be ordered in the matter.

The BJP leader also said that former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot should also come forward in the interest of the youths of the state. He said that Pilot gives statements on any irregularities but he is silent this time.

Gulab Chand Kataria also named those associated with the Study Circle who were given the responsibility of coordinators by the Board during the exam.

He also said that the CBI inquiry should be ordered in the case.

Asked about the allegations, minister Subhash Garg said, “I have nothing to do with any paper leak incident.”

"The agencies are investigating the case, let the report come. Nobody is above the law. The government swiftly took action on the matter,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot appreciated the SOG for its investigation and said that action against all those found involved will be taken.

Speaking on his decision to sack Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, D P Jaroli, he said that criminal negligence is also a crucial factor.

He said that every mistake demands a price.

“I said it 20 years ago when I became the chief minister for the first time. I want to repeat it again, that every mistake in every person's life demands a price and hence the one who has committed the mistake will have to pay the price,” he said.

Virtually ruling out the possibility of CBI inquiry in the paper leak case, as demanded by the Opposition BJP, Gehlot said that the BJP leaders should give suggestions to the state government to improve the system instead of playing with the future of the youths.

Board secretary Arvind Kumar and two others were also suspended by the state government on Saturday in connection with the paper leak of REET-2021.

