Registration charges of 15 year-old vehicles go up from next year

Vehicle owners who wish to register their 15-year-old vehicles have to pay fee for renewal from April 1, 2022.

Even commercial heavy vehicle owners also have to pay hefty fees for the renewal of the fitness certificates for such trucks and buses. The road, transport and highways ministry, which issued notification for implementation of new regime, aimed at public purchasing less polluting new vehicles and junking old vehicles.

As per the notification, the renewal of registration of a 15-year-old car will cost Rs 5,000 against present fee of Rs 600. Registration renewal of old bikes would be Rs 1,000 compared to Rs 300. Fitness renewal certificate for a 15-year-old and above bus or truck hiked to Rs 12,500 compared to Rs 1,500 now.

The notification also says any delay in renewing registration of private vehicles would attract Rs 300 per month and Rs 500 for commercial vehicles. The government also said for private vehicles, the owners need to get the registration renewed every five-year after 15 years. For commercial vehicles, fitness certificate renewal is mandatory every year once the vehicle becomes eight years old.

