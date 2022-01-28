Registration deadline for participating in PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' extended till Feb 3

Registration date for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' extended

New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 15:40 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

The deadline to register for participating in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extended till February 3, officials said Friday.

The deadline has been extended for a second time.

"The last date to participate in the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha has been extended till February 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualised the unique interactive programme, wherein students, parents and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life," a Ministry of Education official said.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at the Talkatora Stadium here on February 16, 2018.

"The format of this programme (this year) is proposed to be in the online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics to select the participants. The questions asked by the selected winners will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme,” the official said. 

